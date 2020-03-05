Enugu council chairmen now 97 percent youths – NYCN

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

THE National Youth Council of Nigeria Enugu, NYCN, in Enugu state has disclosed that no less that 97 percent of the present local government chairmen in the state are youths with ability to enthrone good governance at the grassroots.

Chairman of NYCN in Enugu state, Comrade Henry Atigwe, made the disclosure, on Thursday, while reacting to the outcome of the recently conclude local government elections in the state.

Atigwe conmended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on the fulfilment of his promise for youth inclusion in governance through the council election.

The Youth council further conmended Governor Ugwuanyi and the entire people of Enugu State for the peaceful conduct of the election, last weekend,

“We call on the newly inaugurated local government Chairmen in the state not to take the mandate of the people for granted as all eyes are on them to deliver on their campaign promises,” Atigwe charged.

The NYCN Chairman who assured the people of the state of better days ahead in the youth-driven leadership, called on Governor Ugwuanyi to open more opportunities for the youths in the State and at the Federal level, noting that Youths were now the leaders of today instead tomorrow.

“We thanked God for giving the State a Governor like Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi at this time as the all-round development being experience in the State now is unprecedented.

“We urge the people of the state to give him their maximum cooperation since he means well for the people,” Atigwe charged.

