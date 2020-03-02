Encomium as Omolara, 12 baskets CEO turn 40

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

It was an atmosphere of joy as friends, families, relatives and staff of 12 Baskets Foods poured encomiums on Mrs Omolara Afolaranmi, Chief Executive Officer of the company as she joined ruby jubilee club.

Celebrating her was a fulfilled and planned programme organized by her husband who ensured that no stone was left unturned to make the day glorious.

Adam & Eve centre in Lagos was brightened up with different style and glitz as friends and well wishers took turn to praise the host of the day.

Singing her praise for the exemplary leadership styles she displayed and as the supporting brain behind 12 Baskets Foods, friends, families and relative echoed Omolara as a woman of much parts and one who has displayed strong leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Speaking during the celebration which comes as a surprise, Omolara said passion and consistency kept the wheel of her business rolling, 12 Baskets is a 17-year-old food catering company conceived from the scriptures when there was a left over from the five loaves of bread and two fish, there were 12 baskets left,” she expressed.

Omolara recalled year 2004 when the business came to life. “At that time, small chops and finger foods were new to the Nigerian market. It was something only the rich could afford.

“But we had a mindset that it would work despite the initial challenges of finance, workers and power supply. We store a lot of perishable foods. When we don’t have power supply, the food gets spoilt easily. We spend so much on diesel and petrol, which reduces the profit margin,” she bemoaned.

Although she admitted there was a time she almost threw in the towel, but she made up her mind that it was either better or worse. “But there was no turning back”.

With such expressive smiles clouding her face, Lara said 12 Basket is a joint business with her husband, Mr. Michael Afolaranmi, whom she eulogised. “He trusts me with everything. Some husbands don’t trust their wives. Trust is essential”.

For Lara, passion over money wins the race. “When that is involved, you will work it out against all odds. Just focus on your focus. Have a positive mindset”.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 12 Basket Food Groups of Company, Mr. Afolaranmi Michael Owolabi, could not contain his joy, “I feel good to celebrate my wife at 40. This is my first time. If you are a Nigerian man and you do not believe in your wife, then you are not the husband perhaps just a boyfriend.

Vanguard

