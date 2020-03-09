Emir Sanusi II dethroned, banished

Kindly Share This Story:

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor; Wole Mosadomi, Bashir Bello, Abdulmumin Murtala, Femi Bolaji & Ibrahim Hassan

KANO —Kano State Government, yesterday, dethroned the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, over what it described as disrespect of lawful instructions from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and other lawful authorities.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the decision of the State Council Executive, SEC, meeting presided over by the governor.

A new Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, was immediately appointed by the state government as the 15th Emir of Kano to replace the deposed Sanusi.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, who announced the dethronement of the Emir, said the monarch was in total disrespect of lawful instructions from office of the governor, hence his immediate dethronement.

The SSG said: “Kano State Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the incumbent governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has unanimously approved the immediate removal/dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II.

“The Emir of Kano is in total disrespect of lawful instructions from the office of the state governor and other lawful authorities, including his refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any justification which amounts to total insubordination.

“It is on record and in so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and which if left unchecked, will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate law and other reasons stated above.

“The removal is reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr. Ganduje calls on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal businesses.’’

Sources from the government who begged for anonymity, said the deposed Emir Sanusi had been moved to Nasarawa State.

New Emir appointed

Announcing the appointment of the new Emir, the SSG said: “Following the resolution emanating from the State Executive Council today (yesterday) and the recommendation by kingmakers of Kano Emirate and the approval of appointment of the new Emir of Kano, the 9th day of March 2020, with regards to the deposition of the former Emir, in my capacity as the Secretary to the State Government, I have been directed by the executive governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, based on the powers conferred on him by the provision of section 11(1) of the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019, that is equivalent to 1441 AH, to announce the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the former Emir of Bichi Emirate, as the new Emir of Kano Emirate. He is the 15th Emir of the Fulani in the Kano Emirate.

“This followed the recommendation received from the Kano kingmakers to the Executive governor of Kano State. As you can see, the four king makers are all here seated with us.”

Emir Sanusi ascended the throne on June 8, 2014, following the death of al-Haji Ado Bayero, who reigned from 1963 till his death in 2014.

The dethroned monarch served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, when he was suspended by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan under controversial circumstances.

Police evict Sanusi II from palace after brief house arrest

Soon after Emir Sanusi was dethroned by the government, he was evicted from the palace by a team of security operatives, led by the state Police Commissioner, Habu Sani.

He had briefly remained under house arrest after his removal was announced by the SSG.

Heavy security presence was seen around the palace area where some members of the public who have gathered were dispersed by the police as tension mounted.

Security personnel inside the palace were pelted with stones by persons believed to be loyal to the Emir to resist his eviction, a situation which made supporters of the government to also join the personnel inside the palace to neutralize the act.

Earlier, the legal representative of the deposed Emir, Abubakar Mahmud, was at the palace to see the Emir but was turned back by personnel at the gate.

Also, the four members of his council loyal to him, Dan Malikin Kano and others, were also at the gate but were turned back by security personnel.

Efforts to get into the palace by newsmen was resisted by security agents, based on instructions of the police commissioner.

There was heavy security presence in the ancient city of Kano over dethronement of Emir Sanusi.

A combine team of security personnel, including police, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Road Traffic Agency, KAROTA, among others, were seen in strategic places, such as the House of Assembly, Government House and the Emirs palace.

Security operatives were also sighted at places such as Kofar Nassarawa, Kofar Danagudi to mention but a few.

Bullion vans and hilux vehicles belonging to the police, Civil Defence, were seen mounted at the entrance to Government House.

However, at press time, there was calm in the city, as people went about their businesses.

Kano Assembly in a rowdy session over dethronement of Emir Sanusi

Meanwhile, the dethronement of Sanusi stirred crisis in the State House of Assembly as lawmakers engaged in a free for all over a plan to submit a report recommending investigation over an alleged violation of culture, tradition and religion by Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sunusi II.

The fracas started when the chairman of the committee investigating the petition against Emir Sanusi, Hamisu Chidari, also the deputy speaker of the House, said he wanted to make an observation concerning the report to be submitted by the committee.

He was immediately opposed by the member representing Dala Constituency, Lawal Husain, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who insisted that the committee be allowed to submit its report on the appointed date, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, before anything could be said on it.

Some members, including the former majority leader that was removed recently, Labaran Madari, supported the motion and the fight began.

They reached out for the mace which was protected and the House soon became rowdy, following which the speaker then announced a one hour adjournment of the sitting.

Nasiru Ado Bayero emerges new Emir of Bichi

Nasiru Ado Bayero has been appointed the new Emir of Bichi.

Until his appointment, Bayero was the Chiroma of Kano.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Abba Anwar, who confirmed this in a statement said, “after moving the Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero to become new Emir of Kano, sequel to the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II, Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Chiroma of Kano is now the new Emir of Bichi,”

ACF reacts

Reacting to Sanusi’s dethronement yesterday, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, which had earlier intervened in the feud between Kano State government and Kano Emirate Council and called for amicable resolution, in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Biu, called for calm and understanding, especially among the people of Kano State.

Removal of Emir Sanusi perfectly in order — Junaid Mohammed

In his reaction, Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed, said: ‘’The removal from office of the of Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido 11, is in order and does not breach any known legal or customary law in the state.’’

Mohammed, who was a member of the 2014 National Conference, told Vanguard yesterday that Emir Sanusi was not the first emir in Kano State to be dethroned by the government.

“The governor and government of Kano State are empowered by law to remove any traditional ruler who does not comply with laid down rules or anyone found to be engaging in acts that are not allowed by the government.

“I don’t see anything wrong with the removal of Emir Sanusi Lamido. He is not the first emir in Kano to be removed and will not be the last to be shown the way out of the palace by the government. And, that is the way it is because if an emir does something that the governor does not like, he may be removed.

‘’The Sultan of Sokoto and direct descendant of Othman Dan Fodio was banished from his throne and nothing happened till date. So, Sanusi Lamido is neither the first nor the last to be shown the way out of the palace.

“I also know that the Kano State House of Assembly has enacted a law that has empowered the governor to do what he needs to do in the present circumstance,” the former lawmaker stated.

Also reacting, a traditional title holder in Minna, Niger State, who pleaded anonymity, said Sanusi’s dethronement was a clear indication that the present Kano State administration had no regard for traditional Institution.

He said: “What has happened to the dethroned Emir is a pointer to the fact that the governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has no respect for the traditional stool and other Emirs in the state should also be ready to be kicked out of office unceremoniously in future.’’

One of the village heads in Shiroro Local Government Area said: “We are only concerned with issues that concern my people in my Emirate and we thank Allah that so far, our state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has been working harmoniously with traditional rulers in Niger State.’’

The village head, who also pleaded anonymity, however, declared: “Traditional rulers across the country should be highly respected by the government because they are the intermediaries between government and the grassroots.

‘’They are the people government should always fall back on to settle any rift, especially as it affects security but if there is no synergy between the two organs, then there can be no peace in such state.

“We have just seen the beginning of this development in Kano but we don’t know the end, especially with the insecurity that has enveloped the country.

“For now, our governors across the country should guard against what can lead to further breakdown of law and order but what would unite and protect us,’’ he declared.

It’s governor’s right to appoint or remove Emir —Arewa Youth leader, Yerima

Reacting to the development yesterday, President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had the constitutional powers to remove and appoint an emir in the state.

Shettima said there was nothing wrong with the dethronement of Sanusi Lamido 11 by the governor, noting that “constitutionally, it is within the powers of the governor of Kano State to remove an emir or recommend appointment of a new one.”

How Sanusi’s grandfather was deposed in 1963

Sanusi I replaced Abdullahi Bayero, the 10th emir of Kano, who died on December 23, 1953. Prior to this appointment, he worked as a senior councilor of the emirate council where he controlled the administration of the emirate, as the sole native authority for over a decade.

Palace officials reported that the late emir had a special relationship with the emerging western educated elite where he brought many of them into the services of the native authority.

Upon his emergence as emir, he played key roles in the major shift in elite configuration in the state. He was also instrumental in the formation of the Northern Peoples Congress, NPC, where he brought many groups into the NPC. Indeed, Sanusi I was charismatic, politically sound and influential in the northern region. He stood firmly against injustice and oppression, seizing moments to condemn any of such acts.

However, trouble began when most of the senior members of the NPC in Kaduna resented his influence. This resentment led to the instituting of a commission of inquiry into the finances of the Kano native authority under Sanusi I.

A probe panel was set up and members of the native authority testified before D. J. M. Muffet, the sole commissioner. The panel recommended the resignation of the emir and the regional government implemented the recommendation, thereby requesting Sanusi I to resign. With little or no restraint, the late emir tendered his resignation to Kashim Ibrahim, the then governor of the northern region on March 28, 1963.

Sanusi I went into exile at Azare, a city in Bauchi State, where he kept a low profile. He spent 20 years in exile before returning to Wudil State, Kano, where he died. He was replaced by his brother, Muhammadu Inuwa, the 12th Emir of Kano, whose tenure only lasted for six months.

Inuwa was succeeded by late Ado Bayero, who spent 51 years on the throne before he died. In 2014, Rabiu Kwankwaso, former governor of the state, appointed Sanusi II as the 14th emir of Kano.

Like his grandfather, Sanusi II condemned poor practices in the North

In 2017, at the Mo Ibrahim governance weekend, Sanusi had said in Morocco, that governors want traditional rulers to fight violence but not question their inaction, which caused violence in the first place.

In the video, Sanusi said some “three to five million children out of school” yet the northern governor still go to China to get $2bn loan to build light rails, instead of schools.

Like Sanusi I, Kano anti-graft agency recommended suspension of Sanusi II

Like the recommendation against Sanusi’s grandfather, in June 2019, the Kano anti-graft agency recommended Sanusi’s suspension. The commission said during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi II. The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Based on the allegation, the office of the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, had issued a query to Sanusi on behalf of Ganduje, and recommended his suspension.

In March 2020, the commission had also accused the emir of engaging in land racketeering. It said Sanusi allegedly ordered the illegal sale of several hectares of land and that “proceeds of the sales remitted to the emirate council bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness”.

OBJ writes Ex-Emir Sanusi, says dethronement sad, underserved

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has described yesterday dethronement of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the Emir of Kano as sad underserved.

In a personal letter to the former Emir dated March 9, 2020, Obasanjo said: “I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise, devotion and my morning meeting with my staff, I heard the sad and the good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it was underserved. It is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue on the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity.

It added: “Please accept, Your Royal Highness, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

