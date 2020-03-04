Emeka Mama bags chieftaincy title

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu and Ikechukwu Odu

The Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers Council, has conferred the chieftaincy title of ‘Ome Nke Afuluanya’ on the immediate past Transition Committee Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, Prince Emeka Mama, for outstanding stewardship while on the saddle.

The former council boss also received a merit award from the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Igbo-Eze North chapter, for an outstanding performance during his short time in office as the Transition Committee Chairman of the local government.

While speaking at the council headquarters during a reception organised in honour of Prince Mama by the traditional rulers, the Grand Patron of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM, Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, who articulated the reason for the chieftaincy title said, the council singled him out due to his sincerity of purpose and unprecedented achievements within a period of six weeks on the saddle as the council boss.

The traditional ruler told South East Voice that “He completed 500-seat pavilion which was started by the former transition Committee Chairman, Emeka Ugwunze. He also redesigned and furnished an administrative block started by the former chairman of the council, Uwakwe Ezeja. Also, the 20-room administrative block abandoned over 10 years ago has been completed by him.

“He also controlled erosion sites causing nightmare to our people during rainy season, and bought JAMB forms for 520 secondary School students screened and selected from different secondary schools in the local government, including grading of roads and installation of solar-powered street lights in major streets in our council. These and many other projects he executed within six weeks are the reason we decided to honour him with the chieftaincy title, ” he said.

Also, while speaking on the title, the chairman of Igbo-Eze North Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Igwe Gabriel Agbedo, said that honouring Prince Mama would make other political office holders in the local government to know that their track-records are being documented while on seat.

Agbedo, added that honouring outstanding politicians who delivered dividends of democracy to the people would spur other serving political office holders to render selfless services to the people, adding that he distinguished himself through quality delivery of basic infrastructure and alleviation of the plights of the downtrodden while he was the council chairman.

While commending the former council boss, the former Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Security Matters, Ejikeme Odumegwu, said “As a major stakeholder in Igbo-Eze North politics, my presence in this event is to demonstrate my enthusiasm. We have had chairmen in the past, I won’t say that they failed us. I may look at it as inexperience. I thank the governor of Enugu State who after his assessment, saw in Prince Emeka Mama, the political messiah of our local government.

“Apart from infrastructural facelift in the council Secretariat and beyond, he also embarked on human capacity building. He attracted Network Operating Centre sited at the City High School, Ogrute, where data and other Internet facilities would be sold. The centre would also serve as a training ground for students in the council and beyond on Information and Communication Technologies. He has a focus of preparing our children for greater tomorrow.

“I believe that the incoming Chairman, Ejike Itodo, is also as good as Prince Mama. From his prowess and antecedent, he is up and doing, ” he explained.

While presenting the merit award, the chairman of NYCN, Igbo-Eze North chapter, Comrade Gerald Ugwuoke, told South East Voice that Prince Mama, has restored the hope of the youths of the council in quality leadership.

Ugwuoke charged other serving and the newly elected council boss to maintain the track record of excellence in leadership as shown by Prince Mama.

Earlier in his homily during a holy mass that preceded the conferment, the Parish Priest of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Ugbaike, Rev. Fr. Jude Ani, said Prince Mama ran people-oriented administration which added value to lives.

He said that he had set the pace for other politicians in the local government area to emulate, adding that he did not come to amass common treasury as was the case in the past.

While giving his vote of thanks, Prince Mama, who is also the Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, said he was grateful that his efforts did not go unnoticed by the traditional rulers and youths of the local government.

He also said “Our past leaders have been very good but they may not have taken us to where we are today. The present leaders may also be good, but they may not have taken us to where we want to be. The future leaders will be better and I believe that they will take us to that promise Land.”

He equally expressed his appreciation to the people of the local government and his transition Committee members for their supports and prayers, adding that he could not have achieved the feats alone.

