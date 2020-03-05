Ekiti charges principals to be proactive

Kindly Share This Story:

PRINCIPALS of public schools in Ekiti State have been charged to be alive to their responsibilities of moulding Nigeria’s future by building the total child.

The Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, Mr. Babatunde Abegunde said this in his goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the National Executive Council of the Conference of all Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS.

Abegunde advised teachers to place premium on holistic education to build academic and moral standards. He urged the principals to ensure that every child that passes through them comes out better in academics and in sound character; noting that teachers should be closely supervised and monitored as part of their responsibilities.

While lauding efforts of Governor Kayode Fayemi in the restoration of Ekiti values which were on the verge of being eroded or completely lost in the last few years, Abegunde described the governor as a patriot and a reflection of the true Ekiti people that are known for honesty, hard work, integrity and solid character.

According to him, Ekiti as an educationally advanced state has benefitted immensely from the restoration agenda of JKF in the education sector. He highlighted the achievements of the government in education to include the abolishment of all fees in public schools, restoration of running grants to schools. Others are periodic distribution of learning materials and scientific equipment to schools, payment of WASCE and JAMB fees for students in the State.

Government, he added, has continued to accord priority to the welfare of teaching and non to staff like the housing and vehicle loans welfare scheme payment.

Abegunde also stressed that government approved the recruitment of about 2000 staff into both primary and secondary schools while plans are also underway for the renovation of schools infrastructure amongst others.

Also speaking the National President of ANCOPSS, Principal Anselm Izuagie, commended the governor on the giant strides taken to move education forward in Ekiti. Izuagie described him as a distinguished son of the soil, a vibrant and pragmatic democrat who believes that the secret of leadership is the well-being of his people.

He explained that ANCOPSS is the direct operator of the secondary educational system which serves as a bridge between basic and tertiary sectors. ANCOPSS President who said that the theme of the 2020 NEC meeting was “Functional Qualitative Secondary Education in Nigeria: the Way Forward”, enjoined principals to continue to advise the government appropriately on educational matters for better productivity.

The ANCOPSS NEC meeting ceremony was declared open by the governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi who also received the award of honour on behalf of the state governor.

In attendance were Commissioner for Education, Technical Adviser on Education, Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Education Science and Technology and TESCOM, Mr. James Owolabi and Mr. Olusesan Alabi respectively, and all Executives and members of ANCOPSS in Ekiti State.

