Kindly Share This Story:



Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi has been released by the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after being questioned in an ongoing financial probe.

The investigation by the EFCC is looking at wide-ranging fraud allegations over how money meant for football sponsorship and development cannot be properly accounted for, according to the agency.

Akinwunmi, head of Lagos state football’s governing body, confirmed he was questioned in the commercial city and was released from custody without any charge.

“I was indeed questioned as were/are numerous others as part of their wide ranging investigations,” Akinwunmi, who has always denied any wrongdoing, told BBC Sport yesterday.

Investigations into alleged corruption have been conducted for the past three years and other top NFF officials have been interviewed. They have always denied any wrongdoing and have been acquitted of such charges thrice by three courts of competent jurisdiction.

Their latest acquittal came last week and observers have said that the alleged corruption probes have political undertones to tarnish the image of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who was cleared of corruption charges in November.

But the EFCC and the country’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are continuing investigations into the NFF.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: