EFCC arrests suspected internet fraudsters with mini coffin

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested six suspected internet fraudsters.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commission’s acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects, made up of five males and a female, were arrested on Monday at Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estate areas of the city.

Orilade said that one of the suspects was caught with a mini coffin containing fetish materials.

He said that the arrest followed weeks of piecing together tips on intelligence received on the suspects’ alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The EFCC spokesperson said that other items recovered from the suspects were four cars, sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.(NAN)

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: