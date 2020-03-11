Edo taskforce rescues baby, arrests two female traffickers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking has rescued a baby girl, Deborah, who was sold in Benin City by a 45-year old woman, Maureen Ekuase, to another 63-year old woman, Grace Idehen for over N1.7 million.

In a statement, the task force said the baby who is a victim of human trafficking and illegal adoption, was returned by a good Samaritan woman in the company of a man from the Eastern part of Nigeria.

According to the statement, “Baby Deborah was adopted by one Grace Idehen, female, 63 years old, of No 1 Idehen Street, Egor Quarters, on the 30th December 2019 from Faith Land Orphanage Home of No 9 Osarenren Street, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, owned by Maureen Ekuase ‘F’ 45years.

“According to Maureen Ekuase, in collaboration with one Igbinosa Janet, female, 52 years of Igbinosa Street Jehovah, the Director of Compassion Orphanage Home in Benin City, the victim was brought by a good Samaritan woman in the company of a man from the Eastern part of Nigeria.”

It added, “Efforts to trace the victim’s parent have not yielded any positive result, as the two suspects who sold the baby girl for one million, seven hundred and fifty thousand naira (N1,750,000), declined giving the Edo State Taskforce investigation team any useful information.”

The taskforce further urged “Anybody with useful information of the whereabouts of the parents of the child, to contact the following numbers 09017882002, 09018332001 and 08183812531.”

Vanguard

