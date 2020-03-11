Edo govt provides succour to rainstorm victims

Kindly Share This Story:

Assures prompt response to emergencies

In a swift reaction to the rainstorm disaster in Erhurun Uneme, Akoko Edo Local Government Area, an Edo State Government delegation visited the affected communities, reassuring residents that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will continue to respond adequately to any form of disaster in any part of the state.

The team, which was led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon also visited the Clan Head of Uneme Central, HRM Oba A. O. Braimoh, whose cottage was affected by the rainstorm, among 25 other private homes in the community.

The governor’s aide was accompanied by the State Emergency Agency (SEMA), local government executives and other government functionaries.

Yakubu, who sympathised with the traditional ruler over the incident, urged the residents to find solace in God as natural disasters are not man-made.

He said: “Governor Obaseki got wind of the disaster shortly after it happened and quickly directed the relevant agencies to move to the location to authenticate and take inventory of those affected, including telephone numbers, data and photos of affected persons to facilitate intervention by the state government.

“Obaseki, who is also called ‘the wake and see governor’ has mandated us to assure the people of this community and particularly those affected by the rainstorm that he would swing into action and make available relief materials for victims.”

In his response, Oba Braimoh, thanked Governor Obaseki for the quick deployment of his team, urging him to facilitate intervention aimed at bringing relief and respite for his people who have been displaced from their homes by the rainstorm.

Vanguard

