Edo govt intensifies campaign to ward off coronavirus

The Edo State Government has intensified efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state by mobilising health teams on aggressive screening of travellers coming into the state from different entry points, especially the Benin Airport and motor parks.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, said the state government has continued to monitor the situation in the country and across the world and is actively updating its response mechanism to tackle the outbreak.

According to him, “We are keeping a close watch on the developments with coronavirus across the country, especially with the five newly confirmed cases. We have intensified efforts to ensure that we ward off the virus and ensure we are ready to address any eventuality. We do not want to leave any stone unturned as the relevant medical facilities for the management of any outbreak in the state are ready. We have built the expertise overtime with the management of the Lassa Fever outbreak.

“To ensure that we have the right coverage to contain the outbreak, the state government has partnered with different stakeholders in the health sector and also liaised closely with the Health Departments in the Local Government Areas, to ensure that any suspected case is tested promptly.

“The presence of the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in the state is helpful, as we can easily test for the virus at the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated laboratory in ISTH.”

On how to reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus, the governor’s aide advised, “Members of the public should to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water; cover the mouth and nose properly with a handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing; avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms. Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history,” he added.

Osagie urged Edo residents to contact the following numbers for more information: Director of Disease Control on 08084096723; State Epidemiologist on 08064258163, Acting State Disease Surveillance Notification Officer (DSNO) on 07015216386, and the World Health Organisation (WHO) State Coordinator on 08035835529.

