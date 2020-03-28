Kindly Share This Story:

By John Egbokan

Edo State Football Association Chairman, Henry Asemota has lauded Governor Godwin Obaseki for introducing the Video Assistant Referee. VAR at the renovated Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The Edo State Government, in its bid to host a remarkable 2020 National Sports Festival and provide world-class sporting facilities across the state, installed VAR technology at the new-look Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, that meets the global standard of football officiating.

Although the Edo 2020 Festival, which was supposed to have started on March 22 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Asemota noted that the facilities would make Edo State the topmost destination point for sporting competitions in the country.

“We have the best pitch and VAR stadium in Nigeria and it is all thanks to Governor Obaseki and his deputy Philip Shaibu for making it possible to have this. They have done well for sports and other sectors in the state,” Asemota said.

Continuing, the Edo FA boss said, “I urge everybody in Edo to put the stadium into good use and cheer Bendel Insurance and any of our national teams that will play at the stadium after the coronavirus battle has been won.”

The Edo FA boss also commended Gov Obaseki for embarking on the construction on mini-stadiums in all the local governments’ areas in the state, as well as stadiums in each of the three senatorial districts.

