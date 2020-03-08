Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye gets two-match ban

Kindly Share This Story:

Up and coming Super Eagles keeper Maduka Okoye has been given a two game ban after a violent conduct.

Okoye, who is one of the keepers in the list released by the coach Gernot Rohr for the Super Eagles AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone, ran into trouble when he “kungfu kicked” an opponent as his club Fortuna Dusseldorf battled to a 2-1 win over Homberg in a German regional league game.

He will now miss the games against Borussia Mönchengladbach II and Lippstadt 08.

The latest incident – the first red card he has received since turning professional – is a minor blip as he made huge progress in his career last month, making Fortuna Dusseldorf’s matchday squads for Bundesliga matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach, SC Freiburg and Hertha Berlin.

The 20-year-old Okoye will be available for selection against Fortuna Köln on March 21, six days before the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars.

