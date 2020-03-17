Due process boosts public procurement, funds expenditure — BPP boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has recorded improvements in the implementation of public procurement and public funds expenditure following the adherence to due process.

Director-General, BPP, Mamman Ahmadu, disclosed this on Monday at a three-day conversion course for procurement officers in Lagos.

He said that some of the improvements recorded in the public procurement and expenditure of public funds, is that due process as listed in the Public Procurement Act, 2007 is now followed in the award of contracts.

READ ALSO:

He stated that this year’s training programme for officers converting to the procurement cadre in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will institutionalize procurement reform in the Federal Civil Service.

This conversion training is one in the series of capacity development and training programmes organised by the BPP on a yearly basis to ensure that the public procurement system fulfils its purpose in a way that the Federal Government ensures the right allocation or use of resources, which is why the BPP is busy strengthening the Public Procurement Reform through continuous training.

Ahmadu, who was represented by Director, Energy Infrastructure, BPP, Engr. Babatunde Kuye, said “Some of the improvements in the Public Procurement and expenditure of public funds, is that Due Process as listed in the Public Procurement Act, 2007 is now followed in the award of contracts.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: