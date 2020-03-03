DELTA: NEMA flags off distribution of relief materials for 2019 flood victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, yesterday flagged-off the distribution of relief materials to beneficiaries of 2019 flood victims in Delta State.

Communities in Oshimili South and Oshimili North Local Government Areas of the state were among the first batch of beneficiaries of the exercise being coordinated by the Delta State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

Addressing the flood victims in Asaba, the State capital, Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, Mr. Omamofe Pirah, assured that other local government areas affected by the natural disaster in the state would be catered for in other batches.

He said: ‘’When the floods occurred last year, both the State and Federal Government were involved in showing concern to the affected communities.

“Although these materials were supposed to have been distributed long before now, we do not have a choice but to distribute them to the beneficiaries at this time.”

Also speaking, the Head of NEMA Edo Operations Office, Mr. Dahiru Yusuf listed some of the items distributed to include rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil, seasonings, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, and diapers among others.

He reiterated the readiness of NEMA to alleviate the sufferings of disaster victims and commended the Director of Delta SEMA, Mr. Karo Ovemeso and his team for rising up to the occasion.

Vanguard News

