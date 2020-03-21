Dchriz seeks fans blessings with ‘Bless The Boy’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Versatile Nigerian artiste and budding music star, Odenigbo Chris Chinedu, better known as DChriz will be hitting the music airwaves with a new song that could change his game for good.

With his debut single, Bless The Boy, DChriz said while he had observed the industry from a distance and given his time to study trends, it was time to show the world that he has what it takes to move up to the next level.

DChriz, who hails from Enugu State says his versatility, would surely make him the toast of many music lovers as soon as he launches himself fully on the music scene, adding that he had been groomed by some of the best music talents in the country for some years.

Produced by one of Africa’s most celebrated music producer, Krizbeatz, the new tune, according to DChriz would put him on another pedestal with many of his fans.

VANGUARD

