Davido saddened as his US tour is postponed

Kindly Share This Story:

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

… Entertainment, conveners of Davido’s “A Good Time Tour” scheduled to take place across North America and Canada in March/April 2020, has postponed the ongoing tour.

In a statement made available to Showtime, the management of Duke Concept Entertainment said the

new tour dates will be announced as soon as the ban is lifted.

The statement reads thus: “We deeply regret to announce the postponement of all tour dates.”

“Our team has tried everything in our ability to make this show happen; however, the government has restricted every large gathering at this time as seen in every major news.”

“The new tour dates will be announced as soon as the ban is lifted. We will be issuing full refunds to all individuals please allow up to 2-3weeks. We share in your disappointment surrounding this news.”

“As always, thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support of Duke Concept. “A Good Time” already birthed in six cities and had 16 more performances scheduled.

StoneBwoy’s “Live In New York” performance billed for Friday 13th March 2020 has also been postponed.”

Also confirming the postponement of the tour, in an Instagram post, the ‘Assurance’ crooner wrote “”I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters.

Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: