Dangote fertilizer contractor staff quarantined

Kindly Share This Story:

Dan

The Management of Dangote Industries Limited yesterday disclosed a suspected case of personnel currently being kept in isolation at the Mainland hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

According to a statement from Dangote Industries, “We will like to state that an Indian national who is a staff of Onshore Construction Company-a mechanical, electrical and instrumentation contracting firm that specializes in fertilizer construction reported at the Site clinic complaining of high temperature and fever.”

Continuing, it stated: “His complaint triggered our protocols which necessitated further screening and isolation immediately. Mr. Akhil Kunyil, of the Health and Safety Environment of the Onshore Company, reported the development to the management following which local authorities were contacted. The patient was immediately conveyed to the Lagos Mainland Hospital Center, where he is currently being isolated and undergoing tests.”

Dangote emphasised that it has taken some stringent proactive measures across its entire group since mid- January 2020 to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Some of the measures taken according to Dangote Industries include the development of comprehensive risk identification, control prioritization and escalation plan; identification and retention of a competent team of medical consultants; travel ban for all employees to/from high-risk countries as per World Health Organisation, W.H.O publications of country exposures.

Others include: travel tracking of all employees and contractors staff arriving/leaving Nigeria and obligations for completion of medical checks to validate health status; implementation of the use of Thermal cameras across our various sites as well as infrared thermometers checking in smaller office locations; identification and creation where applicable of holding, isolation and quarantine areas; implementation of the use of sanitizers across all locations: sites and offices; multiple and continuous awareness campaigns on preventative measures to be taken (both electronic and physical i.e. posters, public announcements).

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: