COVID19: NCDC donates preventive materials to Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Tuesday, gave out coveralls, masks, gloves, google protection, boots, hand sanitizers, body bags, face shields, disposal bags for bio-hazardous waste and other preventive materials to the Delta State Government as part of its effort to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the country.

NCDC Director, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr. John Oladejo,

in a letter to the Delta State Ministry of Health, said since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the center has continued to intensify efforts to reduce the risk of spread.

Oladejo in the letter which accompanied the items said with the activation of the National COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre on the 28th of February, 2020, they have been meeting on a daily basis to coordinate response activities in line with the COVID-19 Incident Action Plan

He told the State that the NCDC strategic stockpile was to support States in the event of an outbreak of the coronavirus outbreak in the State, enjoining the state government to forecast, budget and procure items based on needs for a response for possible outbreak the virus and other infectious diseases.

He assured that the NCDC would continue to monitor appropriate storage and general accountability of the materials supplied to them and keep proper records of usage of the supplies.

Receiving the items on behalf of the State Government, the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye thanked the management of NCDC for the support and pledged the State’s continuous collaboration with the Agency to curb the spread of the disease.

He promised that the State would make judicious use of the items with a view to protecting residents from the disease.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: