COVID-19:WAEC suspends internal examination

ABUJA-AMIDST threat of coronavirus which compelled the federal government to order immediate closure of schools up to tertiary level,the West African Examinations Council,WAEC, has suspended its 2020 international examination.

The 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination,SSCE,which was billed to commence in April 6, 2020, according to the body,was put off indefinitely.

Patrick Areghan,who heads WAEC national office in Nigeria, said in a statement found in the body’s twitter handle that the examination scheduled to begin April 6, 2020, was postponed as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

He said a new date for the examination will be communicated to schools and other stakeholders in due course.

According to him,the timetable for the examination would be reviewed after the coronavirus pandemic situation improves.

The statement read:“The West African Examinations Council in Nigeria, nay, the West African sub-region, has decided to put on hold the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates, 2020, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020,” the statement read.

“This is as a result of the impact of the novel and deadly Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the serious implications it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates, 2020, coupled with the anxieties it has generated among the populace.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries to check the spread of the disease.”

Recall that the coronavirus has 12 confirmed cases in the country at the moment.