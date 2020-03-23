COVID-19:’FG, states should convert school hostels into quarantine centres’

By Victor Ajihromanus

Former President of National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Bello Bala Shagari, has called on the federal and state governments to convert vacated boarding schools into quarantine centres for Coronavirus patients.

He said this became became necessary following the capacity of the disease to overwhelm existing health facilities.

The former NYCN boss, who said this in a statement, urged the governors not to wait until the disease escalates before heeding the call.

The statement reads:”Since Covid-19 has been declared as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, I believe that it is high time that everyone takes the spread of corona virus seriously by complying with the guidelines given by the Federal Government. We do not need to panic but we need to be cautious and self disciplined in this trying times.

“My candid advise for the federal and state governments is to start preparing for the worst. The Government should also consider utilizing boarding school hostels for isolating the victims of corona virus since the schools are closed as the hospitals may not accommodate numbers. Some selected boarding school hostels can be equipped and be used for quarantining patients.

“After all, it may also be an opportunity for such hostels to be renovated and upgraded for students use in the future. This can be achieved with the funds already released by the Federal Government in respect of the pandemic.

“There are no better facilities that can accommodate any influx of the corona virus patients when the situation gets worst, even through we pray that it does not get out of hand.

“Leadership at all levels must be demonstrated and governments must take strategic steps to protect people and ensure that they do not starve during isolation. This is a perfect time for people to be generous to the less privileged to enable them isolate themselves comfortably. I there call on the wealthy people in the society to help those in need.”