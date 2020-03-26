COVID 19:Bauchi nurses demand protective equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Bauchi state chapter, Ibrahim Maikudi, has called on the State government to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for nurses in the state.

PPE are protective wears used to guard against being infected by diseases or virus.

Maikudi, who made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday, said nurses needed to protect themselves while discharging their duties.

The appeal is coming bare 24 hours after Gov. Bala Mohammed of the state tested positive to the Coronavirus.

Maikudi said members of the association could not afford to take unnecessary risk considering the coronvirus pandemic.

He said the association had mobilised it’s members to partake in the effort at curtailing the spread of the dread disease.

According to him, NANNM will partner with the Nigeria Medical Assocation (NMA) in Bauchi to sensitize the public on preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While preparing and mobilising our members to be prepared in case they come in contact with patients, we also advised them to take safety measures while discharging their duties.

“We are calling on Bauchi government to provide PPE in the facilities across the state,”he said.

He said that members had been directed to counsel their clients, families, friends and the general public on hand washing and social distancing to guard against contracting COVID 19.

