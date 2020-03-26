Breaking News
COVID 19:Bauchi nurses demand protective equipment

Nigerian nurses and midwives want employment of professionals

Chairman of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Bauchi state chapter, Ibrahim Maikudi, has called on the  State government to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)  for  nurses in the state.

PPE are protective wears used to guard against being infected by diseases or virus.

Maikudi, who made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday, said nurses needed to protect themselves while discharging their duties.

The appeal is coming bare 24 hours after Gov. Bala Mohammed of the state tested positive to the Coronavirus.

Maikudi said members of the  association could not afford to take unnecessary risk considering the coronvirus pandemic.

He said the association had mobilised it’s members to partake  in the effort at curtailing the spread of the dread disease.

According to him, NANNM will partner with the Nigeria Medical Assocation (NMA) in Bauchi to sensitize the public on preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While preparing and mobilising our members to be prepared in case they come in contact with patients, we also advised  them to take safety measures while discharging their duties.

“We are calling on Bauchi government to provide  PPE in the facilities across the state,”he said.

He said that members had been directed to counsel their clients, families, friends and the general public on hand washing and social distancing to guard  against contracting COVID 19.

Vanguard

