Covid-19: Wike imposes selective curfew in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

Ponders state wide curfew

Suspends LG boss

To derobe monarchs condoning markets opening in domains

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has imposed dusk to dawn curfew on specific localities in Port Harcourt and environs in furtherance aggressive measures to check spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Rivers State.

Wike in yet another state broadcast Monday evening placed the curfew on Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba in Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA)/and from Education Bus Stop (Port Harcourt City) to Agip Junction.

He also suspended Solomon Eke, Chairman of Obio Akpor LG along with his vice, for perceived failure to implement the state’s directive on the closure of markets, just as he warned that the curfew could stretch statewide.

ALSO READ:

The Governor said: “From Tuesday, March 31, 2020, there will be dusk to dawn curfew from Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, Ikwerre Road.

“All beer parlours and public drinking joints are hereby closed because they have suddenly become an extension of night clubs earlier shut down.

“Any beer parlour or public drinking joint found open shall be acquired by the State Government. All landlords are advised to warn tenants who use their property as beer parlours or public drinking joints to adhere to this directive.

“Traditional Rulers, Youth Leaders and Community Development Committees are to ensure that beer parlours and public drinking joints in their areas remain closed. Any Traditional Ruler who allows markets to be open in his domain will be deposed.

Governor Wike said further violation of the directive for markets to remain closed will attract statewide curfew.

Wike, however, exempted Medical and Pharmaceutical Personnel, Food and Beverages, Essential Oil and Gas Staff, Petroleum Products and Media Workers and Newspaper Distributors from the movement restriction for those with valid identification.

“Good people of Rivers state, based on suggestions by well-meaning Rivers people, government is looking into the setting up food markets across the state. I am confident that with collective resolve, our dear state will contain the spread of this virus”, he further stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: