Covid-19: Why we are imposing aggressive measures — Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

As he declares all schools shut, restrict religious activities

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has said Rivers State was exacting aggressive measures in guarding against the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) because its sensitive status as Nigeria’s oil hub attracts people from all over the globe.

Rivers is yet to record a confirmed case of the virus, but Wike, in a state broadcast Friday to highlight his administration’s disposition to the global pandemic, declared all schools closed and charged churches and other religious bodies in the state to restrict activities.

He said, “This decision was taken because we (Rivers) are the headquarters of the hydrocarbon industry and a major commercial hub of Nigeria that attracts people from all walks of life.

READ ALSO: Wike berates Uzodinma for making false allegation against PDP

“All Schools in the State are to be closed down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020. Religious Organisations are to restrict their activities. This administration took the decision with a deep sense of responsibility”

He further disclosed that “158 Surveillance and Ad-hoc personnel have been trained. One Treatment Centre, Holding Centers in the Two Teaching Hospitals and all General Hospitals in the State are fully functional.

“All Health Workers, both private and public have been trained and briefed on Infection Control Measures and appropriate use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“Hand Sanitizers have been procured, Infrared thermometers have been procured and Stockpiling of other commodities and equipment and we have redoubled surveillance at our Airports, Seaports, Waterways and Land routes.”

The latest action by the state, the Governor noted, was taken to strengthen precautionary measures having earlier set up a five-man inter-ministerial committee that had since gone into aggressive public enlightenment to protect all living and doing business in the state from the Covid-19.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: