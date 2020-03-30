COVID-19: We will ensure seamless movement of essential commodities -Governors

Kindly Share This Story:

…To hold weekly teleconference meetings to receive regular updates from all States

By Henry Umoru

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have promised to ensure that there was seamless movement of essential commodities throughout the country during this period of the lockdown following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

In a Communique signed at the end of the first Teleconference meeting on the COVID- 19 Pandemic of the governors by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, they also resolved to strengthen the private sector-led support for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the NGF Secretariat will serve as the coordination mechanism by tracking the COVID-19 essential needs of all States including equipment for contact tracing/sample collection, diagnosis and treatment.

Fayemi said that the Governors have also agreed to hold weekly teleconference meetings to receive regular updates from all States and maintain a coordinated response to the pandemic.

The Communique read, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“The NGF Chairman briefed State Governors on various State-level coordination with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the private sector through the Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals Association led by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as the MTN Foundation and the Donor Group led by Messrs. Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe.

“Governors also received an update from the Honourable Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on the federal government’s efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as plans to increase the capacity of States to improve testing and care for COVID-19 cases.

“And Resolved As Follows:

Governors are committed to ensuring that there is seamless movement of essential commodities throughout the country during this period of the lockdown.

“Through the NGF Secretariat, a protocol for the movement of essential services will be developed and shared with all State governments.

“To strengthen private sector-led support for the COVID-19 pandemic, the NGF Secretariat will serve as the coordination mechanism by tracking the COVID-19 essential needs of all States including equipment for contact tracing/sample collection, diagnosis and treatment.

“The NGF Secretariat has worked with the National Economic Council Ad-Hoc Committee on COVID-19 to examine the impact of the pandemic on both the federal and State governments and has recommended a set of actions to manage the crisis.

“Members strongly emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and State Ministries of Health to strengthen preventive measures and the health response to the pandemic.

“Finally, members agreed to hold weekly teleconference meetings to receive regular updates from all States and maintain a coordinated response to the pandemic.”

