COVID-19 Updates: Coronavirus and How Nigeria is responding

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday confirmed 30 cases of COVID-19 in the country. The Centre, who disclosed this on its website, said Abuja, which had one case in the morning of Sunday, now has four cases.

Ekiti has one case, while Lagos has 22.

The NCDC confirmed one case in Oyo State on Sunday morning of a United Kingdom returnee who had been on self-isolation in Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Following the upswing of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria, the Edo State Government has directed that all schools in the state, including primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, be shut down with effect from Monday, March 23, 2020.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said, “While we enjoin citizens and residents not to panic, we call on them to adhere to recommended hygiene instructions on frequent handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers as well as guidelines on social distancing.



Oyo activates emergency operating centres, names incident manager In its determined effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19 has activated emergency Operating Centres (EOCs) in the state. As contained in a press statement on Sunday night by Governor Seyi Makinde’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Task Force, headed by the governor himself, also on Sunday named Dr. Taiwo Ladipo of the Ministry of Health as the Incident Manager in charge of the Operating Centres. MTN orders staff to work from home over Coronavirus

MTN Nigeria said on Sunday its team would start working from home as part of the precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The company’s Senior Manager, External Relations, Funso Aina, said in a statement that from Monday workers are expected to perform their duties from home.

According to him, the telecommunication giants would continue to run at full scale with essential staff working limited hours on-site.

Oyo PDP suspends political activities, gatherings over coronavirus The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State has directed its members to suspend all political meeting at the ward and local government levels, following the reported case of the virus in the state at the weekend. This was contained in a statement made available by the party’s secretary, Mr Wasiu Adeleke on Sunday evening, urging party leaders and executive members to monitor the compliance of the directive in their various local governments. The statement read: “I have the directive of the State Chairman of PDP to announce the suspension of all political meeting at the ward and local government levels. We are ready for coronavirus ― Kogi govt Following the increasing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in some parts of the country, the Government of Kogi State has said it is implementing sensitisation plans to prevent its spread in the state. This was disclosed, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo on Sunday. The Commissioner cautioned Kogites to take preventive measures so as to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state. Coronavirus Updates

Vanguard News Nigeria.

