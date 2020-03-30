Covid 19: Tidi orders closure of popular Igbudu market

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

Chairman Warri South local government area, Dr. Michael Tidi has ordered the closure of the popular Igbudu market in the local government as part of measures to control the spread of the dreaded coronavirus aka Covid 19.

The Chairman, Dr. Tidi said the closure took effect from the early hours of Monday, adding that security operatives should assist to enforce compliance.

The chairman also visited the various traditional rulers in his local government, urging them to continue to sensitize their subjects on the need to stay at home, observe social distancing as steps to check the spread of the virus.

He said he was impressed with the effort so far by the traditional rules, adding that they should join in letting their subjects comply totally with the stay at home directive from the governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa which commences fully from this week.

Continuing, he appealed to residents to help the state government effectively curtail the spread of the virus by complying with all directives of the governor.

vanguard

