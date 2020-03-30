Breaking News
COVID-19: Test of suspected case in Ondo, negative – Commissioner

Dayo Johnson Akure

THE coronavirus test of a suspected case in Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo council area of Ondo State has come out negative.

This was announced at the meeting between the State Governor, Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu and the State Interministerial Committee on COVID-19.

Briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Health Dr Wahab Adegbenro and the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said that “the state is still free from the COVID-19 pandemic.

They however reiterated that vigilance and strict adherence to global best practices were the only antidote to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Adegbenro said the state has remained negative to the corovarius scourge including the alleged case at Agadagba-Obon in EseOdo Local Government Area of the State.

