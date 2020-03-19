COVID-19: Suspected case in Katsina tests negative

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shehu Danjuma

The Katsina Ministry of Health on Thursday said the result of the blood sample taken from the suspected patient who returned from Malaysia is negative.

Mr Yakubu Danja, the Katsina State Commissioner of health stated this while briefing newsmen.

He said that the National Centre for Diseases Control has sent the result of the blood sample to the ministry of health which indicated that it is negative.

Danja who displayed the outcome of the result revealing that Katsina has no any case of COVID 19”

He called on the people of the state to remain calm and avoid involving into unnecessary gathering.

“We are appealing to people of Katsina State who have any health challenges to visit health facility and give all necessary information including travel history when you are unwell”

The commissioner called on the people to stop spreading false rumors as regard to the disease through the use of social media.

He assured that the state government will continue to take all necessary measures to avoid outbreak of the diseases in the state.

“We are calling on people to pray and to take health measure to avoid contact with any diseases,” he said. END.

Vanguard Nigeria News

