Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

COVID-19: South Saharan offers alternative to schools closure

On 6:25 pmIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

COVID-19: How insufficient facilities may ruin Nigeria’s containment efforts

By Dennis Agbo

SOUTH Saharan Development Organization, a non-governmental agency, has unveiled an already prepared alternative for pupils and students to remain in studies following a lockdown of schools as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

South Saharan announced the alternative as ‘Radio School’ which it said, a pilot programme was conducted in two states of Enugu and Adamawa states in 2018.

Also read: Attack on Radio Bayelsa: GM suspends 9 staff as NUJ seeks investigation

Executive Director of the agency, Dr Stanley Illechukwu in a press briefing, on Tuesday, said that the Radio School was initially designed to improve adolescents’ learning outcomes by providing high-quality curriculum-based lessons for junior secondary school, but could now be expanded to accommodate more classes and subjects.

Illechukwu, therefore, asked state government’s to partner with the organization to ensure that the emergency break in school attendance would not drastically affect pupils and students.

He noted that the choice in the use of Radio for the classes was because Radios are affordable to all classes of people with widespread reach.

“We strongly believe that this model could be implemented across the entire country and serve as a solution to the current education emergency.

“Our repository of classes for JSS2 can be used by those currently preparing for junior secondary school certificate examination,” Illechukwu said.

He stated that South Saharan is willing to provide technical assistance to any state that would want to implement the Radio School model to engage their students during the current emergency and anytime thereafter.

“We are also open to partners, who wish to support the scale-up of Radio School to cover other classes and subjects, most especially the classes that are scheduled to take Primary 6 Common Entrance, JSS3, SS3 and JAMB,” Illechukwu stated.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!