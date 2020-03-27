COVID-19: Security agencies enforce compliance in Oyo

Kindly Share This Story:

…as govt restates commitment to providing safety for residents

By Adeola Badru

IN ensuring compliance, a joint team of security agencies, on Friday, embarked on enforcement of directives on precautionary measures outlined by the Oyo State Government to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the state.

The inter-agency team comprises of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and others.

This enforcement, the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr Akin Fagbemi said, would promote interagency collaborations in the state and curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus Disease.

Also read:

He added that this is in line with the directives of Governor Seyi Makinde who had earlier outlined measures aimed at dealing with the virus in the state.

The team ensured strict monitoring of compliance at public parks, garages and private transportation companies across the state.

This was carried out to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by Governor Makinde to curtail the rapid spread of the disease.

It would be recalled that part of the preventive measures rolled out by the state government is social distancing, suspension of religious activities, disbandment of gathering with more than 30 people among, others.

The state has also directed garages and commercial operators to adhere strictly to guidelines reeled out for them during these trying times, while it warned that anyone caught flouting the recommendations and guidelines would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The team commended residents and operators for their understanding and cooperation towards eradicating the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated that it is working to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state, adding that the Governor Makinde led administration has constituted a competent Task Force to tackle any further suspected case of the virus.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, who stated this while speaking with newsmen, added that the current administration in the state would collaborate with relevant stakeholders in both the organised private and public health sectors.

Olatubosun stressed that the government has finalised an arrangement to embark on aggressive public sensitisation across the popular markets, major bus terminals, public spaces and others to enlighten the people on the reality and severity of the global infectious disease.

He said the proactive government of Governor Makinde, on hearing increasing cases of the pandemic in the neighbouring states, set machinery in motion to prevent the infectious disease from gaining entrance into the state.

The commissioner said part of the measures taken was the establishment of four isolation centres at the University College Hospital, UCH, Jericho Chest Hospital, Olodo State Pediatric all in Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, with the acquisition of ambulances to carry individuals tested positive of Coronavirus for adequate treatments.

The commissioner, therefore, implored the residents of the state to report any case of the disease to the surveillance team set up by the state government.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: