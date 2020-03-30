COVID-19: RTEAN backs Buhari’s lockdown order on Lagos, Ogun, FCT

Kindly Share This Story:

The Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) says it is not surprised by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s two-week shutdown order on Lagos, Abuja and Ogun State to stop further spread of COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari, in a presidential broadcast on the pandemic on Sunday, directed cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m. on Monday.

Buhari, who noted that this restriction would also apply to Ogun due to its close proximity to Lagos and the high traffic between the two states, said that the step was to stop the spread of the virus.

Reacting, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan, the National Publicity Secretary of RTEAN, told NAN on Monday that the union agreed with the President on all decisions to halt further spread of the dreaded virus.

“Our association is in support of every step taken by the government to prevent and to curb the spread of the disease. We are in full support. May God help our country to overcome this trouble,” Amusan said.

According to him, since it is only the living the aspires to make ends meet, the union is in support of every step to stem the global tides.

He said that the development was welcomed by the transport body though the restriction would affect not only the transporters but also the generality of businesses.

NAN reports that as at 9:30 pm on March 29, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 111 in the country.

