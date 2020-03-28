COVID-19: Replicate Lagos, Kaduna model, APC chieftain charges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

As the country continues to witness rising cases of the Coronavirus pandemic, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Jackson Ojo has called on the federal government to replicate the measures adopted by Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nasir El-Rufai of Lagos and Kaduna states respectively to tame the virus.

Mr. Ojo who gave the advice yesterday in an exclusive chat with Sunday Vanguard, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to intensify effort to protect Nigerians from the scourge, even as he stressed the importance of staying off the streets and offices as recommended by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Although, the federal government did well by closing land and air borders in a bid to control COVID-19, Mr. Ojo said restriction of inter-states movement is a step the federal government need to consider without further delay.

He said: “What Governors Sanwo-Olu and El-Rufai have done is highly commendable. The Coronavirus is no respecter of person and as we have heard in the news, global superstars in politics, business and sports have already been infected. Lagos and Kaduna state governments have given us a model that should be replicated across the states of the federation. People should remain at home but effort should be made to provide them with basic necessities that will act as palliative.

“Designate some places as markets were essentials like foodstuffs and medicines can be procured. Until our government does this, we can easily say that they have not started. We hope and pray that they listen.”

On the call for an overhaul of the nation’s healthcare delivery system, the APC chieftain noted that the Coronavirus has exposed the unpreparedness of the nation to handle emergency situations.

He added: “We can all see how ill prepared we are with the invasion of this strange virus. The rich and poor are running helter skelter and avoiding each other. The consulting clinics they call hospitals are now what they are running to.

“This is the time to invest in healthcare and I hope that when the dust settles, lessons would have been learnt.”

