COVID-19: Plateau United goalkeeper donates cash to fans

Plateau United,

Plateau United goalkeeper Chinedu Anozie has donated the sum of Twenty thousand naira (N20,000) to his fans to help in this difficult time.

The young goalkeeper gave out the sum of five thousand naira each to four followers to help them get something to eat amid the lockdown in Nigeria due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The ex-Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyi Ubah has now joined Odion Ighalo and other celebrities who have helped their social media followers in this difficult time.

Anozie is enjoying a good season with Plateau United in the 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season and has helped them to the top of the table.

Anozie has kept ten clean sheets in the league this season, most by any goalkeepers in the league.

He’s closely followed by Jean Efala of Akwa United who has kept nine clean sheets.

