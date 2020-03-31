COVID-19: Patients must test negative twice within 24 or 48 hours before being discharged – Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi & Idirisu Yakubu

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has revealed the criteria for discharging coronavirus patients who have recovered from the virus.

Osagie disclosed this Tuesday during a media interface by the Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19.

He said “Five persons have been discharged and sent home. Nigeria has unfortunately recorded two fatalities and both of them had underlying illnesses.

“Persons with fever and cough or shortness of breath and other symptoms in the areas of high COVID-19 prevalence in Nigeria can be tested for the disease. More laboratories will join the network for molecular diagnosis for COVID-19 in Kaduna, Kano, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Sokoto.

“I want to emphasize that testing is at no cost to anyone in the public and only results from any of the accredited molecular laboratories are recognised.

“There are some (patients) that are due to be discharged. Quite a few are due but the protocol is that they must test negative twice within 24 or 48 hours and if they do not test negative twice they are held back. Treatment normally takes a month or between three to five weeks depending on how your body responds”, he added.

