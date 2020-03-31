COVID-19: Panic buying rampant as prices of foodstuffs, others skyrocket in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Deltans, engaged in panic of foodstuffs and other essential commodities ahead of tomorrow’s (today) total shutdown of the State as part of steps to contain the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the State.

The State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had on 26th March announced that the State would be completely lockdown to movement within or outside the State from April 1.

Our Correspondent reports people were seen at the Ogbogonogo, Midwifery markets, shopping malls and supermarkets buying foodstuffs and other items in large quantities apparently to stock their homes to avoid food shortage during the period of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, prices of commodities such as garri, onions, tomatoes, pepper, fish, rice, vegetable oil, red oil and other items had gone up with over 100 percent.

Our Correspondent, reports that a bucket of garri which being sold for N400 had risen N1800, bag of rice which was selling for N20,000 had gone up to N35,000, and 4 litre vegetable oil risen from N3,000 to N3,800.

Preventive materials like face mask which was selling for N150 had gone up to N600, and alcohol based hand sanitizer which was selling for N200 has jumped to N1000.

Our Correspondent however observed that hand washing facilities were placed at strategic points leading into the market for those going in and out to buy or sell to wash their hands.

Commercial banks which opened to customers from around 10 am to about 12 noon due to shut down of their systems from their headquarters, maintained social distancing rule as not more than 20 persons were allowed go in at a time.

Some of the Banks erected canopies and provided seats at their entrance for customers while they await their turn.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: