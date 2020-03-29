COVID-19: Oyo residents under fear of unknown

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Since the confirmed cases of the dreaded Coronavirus in Oyo State, many residents have been living in fear of the unknown, as the state government itself, found the pandemic beyond imagination.

The state government, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde sprang into action, upon the first reported case of the virus in the state. But the steps of the governor to many residents were not being proactive enough as they would have been expected, compared to steps taken by governors in other southwest states.

The appearance of the first case in Lagos, a city of 20 million people and the economic capital of Africa’s most populous nation, set off fear, rumors and panicked buying of hand sanitisers and face masks. It also posed a test for the Nigerian medical system, which like others in Africa, has been preparing for the virus to arrive for weeks.

The Oyo State government faced many criticisms for not being proactive enough in stemming the tide of the virus, adding that the governor showed late-minute face-saving cosmetic efforts.

The government was also berated for not showing enough willingness to tackle this monster that has turned the world upside down. Many residents were fearful that the state government was not much better prepared to detect, respond to and contain the virus.

The governor received series of backlashes for welcoming Davido to have (who reportedly arrived from the UK/US) had photo sessions with him and dude further jumped into clubs in Ibadan and performed at the weekend among sweaty crowds.

Again, Taiye Currency, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, performed at crowded places all through the weekend in Ibadan and environs.

Makinde was also lambasted for attending PDP reconciliatory meeting in Lagos, away from Ibadan and environs where people have become apprehensive over the Coronavirus pandemic.

Upon the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the state, people across the city were hurriedly buying hand sanitisers, face masks and in the shaky hope it would make a difference, while the government also imposed some measures to tackle the scurge.

Since the announcement of different measures by the state government to combat the further spread of the deadly outbreak, many residents are yet to fully comply with the government’s directives. This was as result of the fact that the law enforcement agents are not doing enough to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

As at Sunday, some churches in the state metropolis, still held church services with over fifty members in attendance, against the state government’s directive that persons not more the ten should gather in a place.

Meanwhile, the governor, Saturday, imposed a dusk to dawn curfew (7pm-6am) in the state, which is expected to take effect today (Sunday), all thinhgs being equal.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

