COVID-19: Osinbajo in self-isolation – Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is in self-isolation following the rising cases of Coronavirus scourge in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Tuesday.

Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the Coronavirus on Monday.

Akande said on his Twitter handle @akandeoj- his principal is self-isolating in accordance with the “protocols” of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

At least 44 people had tested positive for the disease in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: