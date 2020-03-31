Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government on Tuesday disclosed that it has recorded one new case of COVID-19, bringing the figure of recorded cases in the State to four since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria on February 28.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, said the new index case is a 30-year-old lady.

Coker said that two of the four COVID-19 cases in Ogun have been discharged while 72 contacts are being closely monitored.

“Last night we had a new confirmed positive of COVID-19 whish is a 30-year-old female. And a contact of the third case”.

“So far in Ogun State, we run 60 tests of which we have four positive. The four positive are actually two clusters. The second case is the contact of the first. And the fourth case is the contact of the third”.

“As I said we ran 68 tests, four positive, 58 negative. And six are pending. We also have 112 contact tracing of individuals of which 40 have completed their 14 days follow – up. We are currently, actively following 72 cases”.

The Health Commissioner said Ogun State has 24 ventilators comprising 14 ready -for – use and 10 other pieces for back – up

She lamented the unsafe practice being indulged by some people in the state ostensibly to keep themselves safe from the COVID – 19, saying she even heard that mothers were giving their babies sanitizers to drink.

She said the practice is harmful, explaining that there was no evidence or medical support that drinking sanitizers could cure or vaccinate one against Coronavirus.

Coker also reminded residents to keep observing social distancing rule as well as hand and respiratory hygiene, warning communities against stigmatizing hospitals receiving suspected COVID-19 cases in Ogun State.

“The individual that presented to Ijaye hospital with signs and symptoms suggestive of a COVID-19. Since then, the individual who is a male has been admitted into our isolation center and tested negative of COVID-19. We have treated him for other ailments and he has today been discharged home hale and hearty”.

“We also want to address some myths in society. There are mothers that are actually giving their children sanitizers to drink. There is no evidence that giving sanitizers to children will prevent COVID-19. So, we encourage people to cease from doing this”.

