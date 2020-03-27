COVID-19: Ogun CAN orders churches to shut down

Kindly Share This Story:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun Chapter, has directed churches in the state to shut down all activities to curtail the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Ogun CAN Chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, gave the directive on Friday in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

Akin-Akinsanya noted that gathering and worshiping at this period of COVID-19 was not save.

“At this trying time, let us apply God’s wisdom and follow God’s directive in the book of Isiah 26:20.

“Which says; ‘Go my people, enter your rooms and shut the doors behind you; hide yourselves for a little until his wrath has passed by,” he said.

He appealed to all churches to comply fully with the CAN and state government directive, adding that even house fellowships should not hold during this period.

He, however, urged Christian to continue praying for country even while they are in their various home. (NAN)

