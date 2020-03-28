COVID-19: Ogun announces closure of borders

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

Ogun State government on Saturday evening announced the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states and the international border with the Republic of Benin.

The closure, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, will be effected at 12 Midnight on Sunday, 29th March 2020. It will be in force for two weeks in the first instance.

With this restriction order, movement in and out of the state is thus banned as a further measure to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement added that the state is constrained to effect border closure in order to stem and flatten the curve of the spread of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, not only in the state but in the country and in the West African sub-region.

“The position of Ogun State is peculiar. It not only shares an international border with the Republic of Benin, it does so with all other states in the South West (except Ekiti), including Lagos State, which has understandably recorded the highest number of infections in the country largely because it hosts the busiest air and seaports and it’s the nation’s economic capital”.

“The border closure will not only be beneficial to Ogun State but the national efforts to curtail and contain the virus. Lessons from other climes strongly indicate that closure of borders has the potential to drastically flatten the curve of spread whilst unrestricted movement portends grave dangers”, Governor Abiodun explained.

The only exceptions to the interstate restrictions are vehicles conveying personnel involved in essential services such as security agencies, health workers, food and medical items and petroleum products.

The Statement enjoined citizens to fully cooperate with the security agencies who have been fully briefed and directed to effect the closure, noting that at this period of a global pandemic and national emergency all hands must be on deck to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The border closure and other measures will be reviewed from time to time, in response to developments as they unfold, the statement concluded.

