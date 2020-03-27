Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: NPA counters NCDC’s claim of detecting new cases on a vessel

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, has denied knowledge of the ‘six cases on a vessel in Lagos’ reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, as part of 14 new cases discovered on Thursday.

The NCDC on Thursday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of the cases in Nigeria to 65. Of the 14, 6 were reportedly detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.

Reacting to the report, NPA via its Twitter handle wrote, “Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date.”

“@NCDCgov To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed. #CovidNGR #COVID19,” it added.

