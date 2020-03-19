COVID-19: No confirmed case in Oyo yet ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

Says reported case of suspected victim to be out on Friday

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State government has again disclosed that there was no yet confirmed case of Coronavirus in the state as being speculated in some quarters, adding that the report of an individual who was suspected to have contracted the virus in the state would be made public today (Friday).

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello made the disclosure on Thursday, while briefing newsmen on the actions embarked upon by the government to prevent the outbreak in the state.

According to him, the state Ministry of Health has continued to follow the unravelling of the outbreak since its onset in December, 2019, pointing out that over 170,000 cases and 7,000 deaths have been reported across over 150 countries of the world.

He said: “I am here today to further address the unfortunate incidence of confirmation of cases of Corona virus in Nigeria.

At this point, the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the general public that despite the report of several cases of Coronavirus in the country, our ministry hereby wishes to reiterate its commitment towards ensuring a disease free Oyo State.”

“This is particularly important because these cases have been in neighboring states. The Oyo state ministry of health would like to reassure the public that our surveillance system has been activated and contact tracing is on going.”

“For instance the individuals involved in the confirmed cases in Ekiti State, transitted through Ibadan, our state capital. Contact-tracing is on.”

“As of today, we have a case of an individual who just returned from the UK; but the individual is observing the protocol of self-isolation. Some tests currently being carried out on samples collected from the said individual have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory, LUTH, for South West. The test results are being expected tomorrow,” the commissioner stated.

Dr Bello hinted that all facilities in the state remained on high alert and adequate resources have been deployed to all facilities in case of unforeseen circumstances.

“Once again, I wish to reassure the people of the State that there is currently no confirmed case of coronavirus in Oyo State until the result of the said individual return to us. The public is therefore implored to remain calm but ensure strict adherence to hygiene practices (Regular handwashing with soap and running water or use of alcohol-based sanitizers) and observe good respiratory hygiene (Covering of the nose and mouth with tissue paper when sneezing or coughing and proper immediate disposal of the used tissue paper as well as immediate hand washing).”

“More importantly, the Ministry wishes to strongly implore all individuals arriving Oyo State and other parts of Nigeria from countries with ongoing COVID-19 outbreak to notify the Ministry of Health on arrival, and undergo supervised self-isolation for at least fourteen days before moving around. Such individuals should promptly report any symptoms observed during self-isolation to Oyo State Ministry of Health. I wish to enjoin family members and neighbours to advice individuals arriving from such countries to ensure strict compliance with the 14-day self-isolation and to promptly notify the Ministry of Health if it is not complied with.”

He, however, enjoined private health facilities to conform with expected universal precaution and protocols when attending to all clients, saying that, there was the need to have a high index of suspicion especially with cases of unexplainable fever and upper respiratory tract infections.

“I also wish to quickly state that other State Health facilities are available and accessible to members of the public for the provision of care.”

“The public is therefore implored to remain calm but ensure adherence preventive practices like social distancing, staying about 6 feet from the next person, limit social gathering and social contact to only when absolutely necessary.”

“Because of the fluid nature of development around Covid-19, as the world evolves in its handling of the pandemic, we in Oyo State are also evolving and exploring ways to address the situation.”

“Let me at this juncture note that the provision of qualitative health care is a joint responsibility of all. The media, which you all represent has a cardinal role to play in the dissemination of appropriate information to the public and thus a major partner. Together we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 to Oyo State,” he concluded.

