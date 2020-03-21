COVID-19: Nigerians attack Rep for proposing prisons as isolation centres

Kindly Share This Story:

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Chukwuma Umeoji, has called on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, to set inmates of correctional centres across the country free, and convert prisons to quarantine centres for patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This proposal has attracted some disdain from Nigerians on social media.

“You really don’t need to be smart to be successful in life. These reps are a good example” -Name cannot be blank @hackSultan

“ This is evidence that the Corona virus situation is worse than the government is saying.” – Official_KingKong @Real_Dustmaster

“Prisons to isolation centres.???? Like it’s a crime to contract the virus now yeah..???” -Obong Ekpe, @Ody_johnson READ ALSO: Covid-19: Rep calls for release of inmates, conversion of prisons to isolation centres “So its not just coronavirus thats the problem,we are also suffering from moronavirus.” –CuriosityFeedsTheCat @curiousityfeeds

“ Why are we a country? Honestly, there was no need to create Nigeria.” – Yené @__Inyene

“ Fam. I wish I were reading that tweet from outside the country. But soon sha” – Annie @Annabel_MD

“ Haha, release criminals into a larger society at a time when everything is down. They don’t have any source of living. How do u expect them to survive. Then Burgling and robbery will just be prevalence. Make una kuku kill everyone oooo. This move is more deadly than Corona virus” – JKay @OSASONAJOHNKOLA

Covid-19: Rep calls for release of inmates, conversion of prisons to isolation centres https://t.co/78GDC06ueG #vanguardnews pic.twitter.com/VuLfaFFr3l — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 21, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: