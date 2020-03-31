COVID-19: Nigeria testing about 500 people per day ―NCDC DG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Director General (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Tuesday, during a Presidential Task Force Briefing on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Abuja revealed that Nigeria has been testing about 500 suspected cases of the virus per day.

Dr Ihekweazu answering the questions fielded by journalists on the number of tests conducted by the Centre every day said; “There are systematic limitations in the number of people that are tested. The focus of all our effort is to improve that,

“As at last week, we have the capacity to test about 500 people per day. By the end of this week, we will be testing 1,000, by next week we plan to take it to about 1,500 per day.

“[This will be done] by increasing the number of labs that we have and also improving the throughput of these labs.

“We are managing and improving the supply side. At the same time, we need to reduce the demand side to those that really need it.

“In Lagos, there is a big problem with lots of anxiety and everybody wants to get tested,

“So, we need to get to those who we will need to get to…[to avoid] the continuation of the outbreak. There is a price to pay for testing this asymptomatic individual

“The quick solution is not a new lab but increasing the throughput of our existing labs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

