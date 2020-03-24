COVID-19: NASS Shuts for two weeks 

Kindly Share This Story:

*** All Staff to remain at home, Banks, Restaurants closed

By Henry Umoru

THE Management of the National Assembly has shut down the complex, asking all the staff, Legislative aides to the lawmakers to remain in their various homes following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the Clerk to the National Assembly, CNA, Muhammed Sani Omolori, the management has also mandated all the Banks, Restaurants and other Business outfits within the National Assembly Complex to close down completely during the period of two weeks.

Omolori in a letter copied the President of the Senate; the Speaker, House of Representatives; Principal Officers; Senators; Honourable Members; Clerk, Senate; Clerk, House of Representatives All Secretaries; all Staff; a ll Legislative Aides, said, “ all Staff, including Legislative Aides, other than those enumerated in paragraph 2(b) are directed to remain at home with effect from Wednesday, 25″I March. 2020, for an initial period of two (2) weeks, subject to review.”

According to him, “The Leadership of both Houses of the National Assembly, in consultation with the Management of the National Assembly, has noted with concern, the rising incidence of COVID-19 and therefore, the need to put in place, effective measures to curtail the possible incidence and spread of the disease ‘in the National Assembly. Earlier today, both Houses adjourned plenary till 7th April, 2020.

In the memo, the Clerk to the National Assembly has however exempted Clerks of Senate and House of Representatives from the stay at home order, staying that they must be at duty posts during the period as well as a ll Directors/Heads of Departments; Identified essential staff covering Medical, Security and

Utility services.

He said, “The following categories of staff are exempted from the measure contained in paragraph 2 (a) above: Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates; (ii) All Directors/Heads of Departments: (iii) Identified essential staff covering Medical, Security and utility services; and

“Any other staff that might be needed from time to time as will be indicated by the Clerks of the two Chambers and Secretaries to the Directorates.

“All Staff of the National Assembly are hereby directed to remain within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as any staff needed will be summoned to the Office. I wish to add that failure to heed to this directive will attract sanctions.

“By this Circular, all Banks. Restaurants and other Business outfits within the National Assembly Complex are to close for the period.

“In the meantime, all Legislators and Staff are requested to strictly adhere to professional advice from the Honourable Minister of Health, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force for the Control of COVID -19. You are also enjoined to maintain personal hygiene and to report suspicious cases/symptoms of COVlD-19 around you to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 0800970000-10.

“The Secretary, Health Services Directorate of the National Assembly, Dr Sani Sanusi has also established a Helpline for emergency contacts on 08055588663.”

