COVID-19: NASME postpones 18th MSME Summit

By Naomi Uzor

The Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), yesterday, said due to the recent coronavirus pandemic currently making waves across the globe and in line with directives from Government on social distancing, they will be postponing the 18th MSME Summit and Exhibition originally scheduled to hold from Tuesday 24th – Wednesday 25th March 2020 in Owerri, Imo State.

President and chairman of the council, NASME, Mr Degun Agboad e disclosed that postponement was due to the Covid-19 that is currently ravaging the country and the world at large.

“As if this is not enough today (Friday, March 20, 2020) we were informed that the Owerri airport has been closed down. We appreciate numerous Corporate Organisations that have put in their full weight behind this year’s Summit and Exhibition. We Were watching the situation and will announce a new date for the Summit in due course” he stated.

He expressed their sincere apologies and inconvenience that this postponement might have caused their Corporate Sponsors, Partners and members.

