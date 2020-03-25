COVID-19 : Nasarawa govt shuts down varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa Government on Wednesday shut down the State University in Keffi, as part of preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Abraham Ekpo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Keffi that the closure was to forestall any case of corona infection among students.

“All non-essential services have been closed. The university has been shut down. It is a total shut down,” he said.

Ekpo, however, said that those on essential services could go about their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that on March 24, the Nasarawa State Government directed all schools in the state to shut down as a result of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. (NAN)

