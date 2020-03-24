COVID 19: NAFDAC issues regulatory control to curtail spread

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has put up control measures for its operations to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

The was contained in a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Adeyeye, the measures are aimed at ensuring adequate protection of staff and clients of the agency as a regulatory organisation.

She said that the agency had now moved to ensure emergency approvals for product necessary and critical to support response to the pandemic.

The DG noted that there would be limited Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections for local facilities at this period.

She added that the conduct of GMP of foreign facilities cannot be undertaken due to the pandemic and the current travel restriction on international travel for public officers.

According to her, application for registration of products deemed to have urgent public health impact will be processed and given conditional approvals.

Adeyeye said that all regulatory processes would continue, adding that the agency remains operational with restricted access in place.

She said that stakeholders should engage relevant directorate via emails and other functional electronic platforms.

“The situation is fast evolving and we will continue to monitor and adjust our responses accordingly. For further information, visit our website: nafdac.gov.ng.

“The agency wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to safeguarding public health and executing its mandate by ensuring that regulated products meet set standards,” it said.

Vanguard

