COVID-19 lockdown: Give free data or cut data price, Nigerians charge telecoms

As corporate bodies and individuals have been supporting the federal and state governments with resources to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians have called on telecommunication companies to cut down on data price or give free data.

Following the announcement of a lockdown in some parts of the country, which means many persons would be left with their phones to stay connected to the rest of the world, Nigerians have bemoaned the rate at which data get exhausted and called on the telecoms to also cut down on prices.

On Twitter, the tone of the conversation shows the frustration among many Nigerians and that has driven #CurwDataPrices to top of the trend.

Here are some of the reactions from the Twitteratis.

It is very important for service providers to either give free data now or #CutDataPrices . Also important for DSTV to “do quarantine for us ” by giving everyone free DSTV and GOTV in April or cut prices. After all DSTV subscription is only expensive because of sports channels. — ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ™☤ (@OmasoroO) March 30, 2020

Dear Telecoms companies,

This is to assure you that in a time of severe stress like this, Nigerians will remember companies that stood by them and provided relief to them. And while nobody can tell you what to do, please remember that dead people don’t buy data.#CutDataPrices — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) March 30, 2020

With the Lockdown of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state: – Electric bill for the month of April should be waived.

– Nigerians in these states should receive a weekly wage

– Food items should be made available.

– One month free dstv subscription

– #CutDataPrices during this period! RT✨ — Dr. Akeula Trendy ✨🌍 (@akeula_trendy) March 30, 2020

To think we are not asking for free data but a slash in data prices? Nigerians are very considerate really. #CutDataPrices https://t.co/qZN84akqIA — Emmanuel Olabayo (@bayonuels) March 30, 2020

This is a period where video calls will be helpful to a lot of us so service providers should please cut down on data prices. #CutDataPrices pic.twitter.com/qNppj4hnwu — Chioma Aggrey (@Chigirl334) March 30, 2020

Petrol price was reduced, can this network providers just cut small from this data prices? Data is truly life, please #CutDataPrices, am using my last mb to tweet this 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QRcMIJskPE — D É M Á Y Ó (@la_kunma) March 30, 2020

It’s only normal that data prices should come down during this period of #COVID19 especially in Nigeria. Telcos should make the burden of isolation and lockdown easier and bearable by reducing the cost of data for Nigerians #CutDataPrices — Ronald Kelechi Ikpe MBBS, MSc (@ronikpe) March 30, 2020

It is so unreal, how much we spend on data. 22.82GB how na?😭😭#CutDataPrices pic.twitter.com/VzvEoZPNzc — Yin⚡ (@doyinadeniyi2) March 30, 2020

Fellow Nigerians mood🤸‍♀️ when network providers finally decided to #CutDataPrices 🌚 pic.twitter.com/wWoyb9ctrl — Sifaaro-joe (@sifaaro) March 30, 2020

We don’t want “double data” nonsense. Same thing they do with double credit and increase the call rates and before you know it’s your credit is gone. Simply reduce the cost of dat, show Nigerians that you’re in solidarity with them this trying period.#CutDataPrices — Aproko Doctor™ (@aproko_doctor) March 30, 2020

