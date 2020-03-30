Vanguard Logo

COVID-19 lockdown: Give free data or cut data price, Nigerians charge telecoms

Victor Ogunyinka

As corporate bodies and individuals have been supporting the federal and state governments with resources to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians have called on telecommunication companies to cut down on data price or give free data.

Following the announcement of a lockdown in some parts of the country, which means many persons would be left with their phones to stay connected to the rest of the world, Nigerians have bemoaned the rate at which data get exhausted and called on the telecoms to also cut down on prices.

On Twitter, the tone of the conversation shows the frustration among many Nigerians and that has driven #CurwDataPrices to top of the trend.

Here are some of the reactions from the Twitteratis.

