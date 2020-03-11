COVID-19: LASG quarantines four siblings, two others

Kindly Share This Story:

…locates 2 mission contacts of index case

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government Wednesday quarantined four siblings, their teacher from the United States and another man from the United Kingdom even as it disclosed that it has located the two missing contacts of the index case.

Disclosing these while giving an update on COVID-19 in the state, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi explained that the four children and their teacher who came from the United States may have had close proximity with somebody who has coronavirus.

Abayomi said: “We have had them in isolation for the past two days, the first test is negative, and we will repeat the test in forty-eight hours and see what happens.

“We also have another gentleman from the United Kingdom, so we will run his test today and the result will define what happens.”

He further disclosed that the two men who were among the persons who had primary contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case have been found.

“As you know, we published their names and within 24 hours, we identified them and we’ve been in touch with them.

“I thank the media for putting those names out and for social media, it was very quick, it shows that the Lagos community is responsive and very responsible because I was surprised at the speed they were identified.

Abayomi had on Monday gave their names as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey (Male); and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq (Male).

On the index case, he said the patient is doing very well.

“He has no symptom but the test shows that he’s still secreting the virus although the level is going down significantly. So if the virus secretion hits zero, we will test him one more time to be sure and he will be discharged from the hospital. The second case is also doing well. He hasn’t developed any major symptoms just some minor aches and pains and he seems to be doing well and we are satisfied.

“We will repeat his test tomorrow and we will determine what happens next based on his test.”

